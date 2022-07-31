Vanessa Hudgens Just Wore the Fanciest Version of the Mullet Dress

The confusing dress trend made its return to the red carpet.

By
Alicia Brunker
Alicia Brunker Author Portrait
Alicia Brunker

Alicia Brunker is a freelance writer who covers celebrity, royal, and fashion news for InStyle.com. She joined InStyle's digital team in 2017, and previously contributed to ELLE, T: The New York Times Style Magazine, and WWD. In addition to pop culture, Alicia is also an interior design enthusiast with bylines at Architectural Digest and Elle Decor.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 31, 2022
Vanessa Hudgens Mullet Dress UNICEF
Photo: Getty

The mullet dress has officially made its return to the red carpet. And while the 2022 version leans more casual, Vanessa Hudgens demonstrated how to wear it for a fashionable night out.

On Saturday, the actress attended LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF gala in Capri, Italy, wearing the fanciest high-low dress to the charity event. Her glittering bronze strapless gown from Michael Kors featured an abbreviated hemline in front, and in the back, a long statement train that was built into the dress's bodice. She accessorized with sky-high metallic heels, a massive diamond choker necklace, and a reflective silver manicure.

Vanessa's hair was swept back into an elegant updo for the occasion, while her evening glam included a smoky eye, a swipe of pink lipstick, and bronzed skin.

On Instagram, Vanessa shared a slideshow of snapshots from the event, and captioned the content dump: "All dressed up for a special night with @unicef and @luisaviaroma to raise funds for the kids affected in Ukraine and Syria. Ty @michaelkors for the custom dress."

