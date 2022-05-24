Vanessa Hudgens Took Major Outfit Inspo from Lizzie McGuire While on Vacation in Rome

While Vanessa Hudgens is definitely more of a trend-setter than a trend follower (see: every Coachella look she's ever worn ), she recently took some inspo from a fellow Disney star while living out our collective Romanian travel fantasy — and she's got the caption to prove it.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a dump of photos on Instagram detailing a trip to Italy with her sister, Stella Hudgens. Captioned, "Yesterday my life was duller, now everything is technicolor ✨'' in reference to "What Dreams Are Made Of" from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, the photos showed the duo galavanting around the city in their Y2K best. Although Stella was giving Lizzie's concert outfit realness while posing in a matching lilac set, Vanessa opted to sport a bubblegum pink look instead of Isabella's famous lime green outfit.