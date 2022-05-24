Vanessa Hudgens Took Major Outfit Inspo from Lizzie McGuire While on Vacation in Rome
While Vanessa Hudgens is definitely more of a trend-setter than a trend follower (see: every Coachella look she's ever worn), she recently took some inspo from a fellow Disney star while living out our collective Romanian travel fantasy — and she's got the caption to prove it.
On Tuesday, the actress posted a dump of photos on Instagram detailing a trip to Italy with her sister, Stella Hudgens. Captioned, "Yesterday my life was duller, now everything is technicolor ✨'' in reference to "What Dreams Are Made Of" from The Lizzie McGuire Movie, the photos showed the duo galavanting around the city in their Y2K best. Although Stella was giving Lizzie's concert outfit realness while posing in a matching lilac set, Vanessa opted to sport a bubblegum pink look instead of Isabella's famous lime green outfit.
Vanessa's set included a cropped halter top held together by a silver chest clip and matching mid-rise trousers with ribbon detailing on the sides. Never one to skip accessories, the former High School Musical star added chunky white dad sneakers, rose-tinted glasses, a white choker necklace, and silver hoops to complete the look. She kept her bronzy glam natural and wore her hair in a messy low ponytail.
In addition to a few necessary outfit photos, the carousel included snaps of the sisters eating ice cream, taking some mirror selfies, and (of course) hitting up the Trevi Fountain — hopefully, to toss in a coin and make a wish á la Ms. McGuire.
The trip comes as a well-deserved break after a busy start to Vanessa's year. Earlier this spring, the actress hosted ABC's Oscars Red Carpet Show in March before making another hosting appearance during the Vogue's 2022 Met Gala red carpet stream.