Vanessa Hudgens Rocked an Extreme Cutout Dress With a Throwback Hair Accessory

If you're in need of inspiration when packing for your next European getaway (casual), or you just want to bring some of that energy stateside, look no further than Vanessa Hudgens's Instagram feed. From a crochet dress to a bubblegum-pink set, Baby V has been serving 'fit after 'fit while traveling the continent — thankfully posting OOTDs all the while — and her latest look incorporated too many trends to count.