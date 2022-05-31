Vanessa Hudgens Rocked an Extreme Cutout Dress With a Throwback Hair Accessory
If you're in need of inspiration when packing for your next European getaway (casual), or you just want to bring some of that energy stateside, look no further than Vanessa Hudgens's Instagram feed. From a crochet dress to a bubblegum-pink set, Baby V has been serving 'fit after 'fit while traveling the continent — thankfully posting OOTDs all the while — and her latest look incorporated too many trends to count.
Shortly following an appearance at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, Vanessa flexed her posing chops in a series of photos posted to her account on Monday. Captioned, "We always find ourselves in the rose garden," the snaps showed Vanessa hanging in a lush setting while wearing a breezy floor-length maxi dress. The tan gown, which featured a halter neck and four ab-baring cutouts, was complete with a black handbag, simple hoop earrings, and pink-tinted sunglasses. The actress sported her natural curls for the outing, which were pulled back from her face with a thick Prada headband reminiscent of the beloved early aughts hair accessory.
Vanessa's sister, Stella Hudgens, also made an appearance in the carousel of photos and wore a cream and brown-striped crochet halter dress with a stomach cutout. She finished her look with jeweled sandals, cat-eye sunglasses, and a low messy bun.
Earlier that day, Vanessa took a break from posting vacation snaps to share a polaroid in promotion of her upcoming hosting gig for the MTV Movie & TV Awards. In a post captioned, "One week away from hosting the #MTVAwards 💖 LIVE✨ Sunday, June 5th 🤘🏽," Hudgens flashed a peace sign to the camera while posing in a plunging shimmery gold dress.