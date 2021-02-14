Vanessa Hudgens Just Made Her Relationship with Cole Tucker Instagram Official
On Valentine's Day, no less.
Vanessa Hudgens and her MLB boyfriend Cole Tucker are feeling the love this Valentine's Day. On the most romantic day of the year, the couple decided to make their relationship Instagram official with a PDA-filled photo.
"It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck ❤️💋🤟🏽," Hudgens captioned a photo of the pair sharing a sweet kiss. Tucker replied in the comments section, "BIG love 🤟🏽🤟🏽🤟🏽."
In the snapshot, the two showed off their couple's style in coordinating casual looks, with Vanessa wearing a cozy camel tank, a matching cardigan, and a fuzzy Louis Vuitton bucket hat. Tucker, for his part, opted for a black hoodie and a baseball cap.
The Pittsburg Pirates shortstop also confirmed their relationship status on his grid. "Happy V day ❤️ @vanessahudgens," he wrote alongside an image of himself and the actress snuggled up on the sofa.
Hudgens and Tucker were first romantically linked back in November when the High School Musical alum was spotted with her arms wrapped around the baseball player while they waited at the valet stand at Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles.
Two months later, a source confirmed to E! News that the pair were "boyfriend and girlfriend."