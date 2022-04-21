Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella Outfits Prove She Basically Invented Today's Top Festival Trends

Although Vanessa Hudgens is an actress and singer first and foremost, it's nearly impossible to talk about her without mentioning music festivals. Seriously — Coachella just wouldn't be the same without an appearance by the star, who has been attending the two-weekend concert series for over a decade. Each year (save for those canceled due to COVID), Hudgens manages to wear multiple fun festival looks, from denim cutoffs to Mariah Carey-inspired ensembles. She even told InStyle that her own Fabletics line was well-suited for desert dancing.