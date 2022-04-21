Vanessa Hudgens' Coachella Outfits Prove She Basically Invented Today's Top Festival Trends
Although Vanessa Hudgens is an actress and singer first and foremost, it's nearly impossible to talk about her without mentioning music festivals. Seriously — Coachella just wouldn't be the same without an appearance by the star, who has been attending the two-weekend concert series for over a decade. Each year (save for those canceled due to COVID), Hudgens manages to wear multiple fun festival looks, from denim cutoffs to Mariah Carey-inspired ensembles. She even told InStyle that her own Fabletics line was well-suited for desert dancing.
Coachella fashion does tend to fit a specific, slightly bohemian dress code, but Hudgens isn't an outfit repeater. She's switched up her festival looks year after year, making them feel fresh and current. Ahead, we're rounding up some of her best.
2022
After Coachella's two-year hiatus, Hudgens returned to the festival in some of her best looks ever. She partied it up in a variety of sheer, skin-baring designs, accessorized with hats and pendant necklaces, and even channeled Mariah Carey — twice!
2019
Hudgens' Coachella outfits from 2019 were relaxed and statement-making at the same time. The actress seemed to really focus on adding playful accessories, completing her looks with wide-brim hats, fuzzy slippers, a big-buckle belt, and a lighter necklace from Jacquie Aiche.
2018
It can be tricky to find shoes that won't get destroyed in all that dirt and dust, but clearly Hudgens knows Dr. Martens are the perfect pick. They toughened up her floral dresses and sets, gave denim a grunge vibe, and were practical yet cute enough to wear all weekend long.
2017
If there were ever a time to embrace shiny, sparkly clothes, as well as chokers, body chains, and round, quirky-cool sunglasses, Coachella is it. Hudgens didn't hold back for 2017's event, spicing up her wardrobe staples with tons of little extras.
2016
Even though Hudgens isn't afraid to be bold with her fashion choices, she likely knows something too fussy won't work for a day full of dancing. For Coachella 2016, she wore multiple breezy, caftan-like looks, which gave off an ethereal vibe and were perfect for that California heat.
2014
It's something that has remained true for a handful of years: no Coachella wardrobe is complete without some denim shorts. Hudgens kept her own from feeling too basic and predictable in 2014, adding a bikini top, drop earrings, a chunky belt, embellished sandals, and a wide-brim hat.
2013
Did Hudgens help set the standard for the classic Coachella look? It sure seems like. Way back in 2013, she arrived wearing key pieces the world still associates with the festival today: a bikini top, jeans, layers of necklaces and bracelets, and a big hat.
2012
In 2012, the flower crown had its moment, and Hudgens appeared to be a fan. She added one to her jeans and crop top outfit along with extra-large shades and a long sweater vest. Nothing like early '10s fashion!