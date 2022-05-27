Vanessa Hudgens Arrived at Cannes Wearing a Sheer Gown With a Built-In Necklace

Vanessa Hudgens may soon trade her Queen of Coachella title for Queen of Cannes. On Thursday, the actress arrived at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival wearing a head-turning gown fit for royalty — and it looked like she was literally dripping in glitz.

Baby V took a break from her parade of bubblegum pink ensembles and opted for more formal attire while attending the festival's amfAR Gala. She wore a sleek gold Miu Miu evening gown for the occasion, which featured intricate beading, a chest-baring sheer neck panel, and a high slit up the back. Upping the glamor, the dress also included a golden neck cuff and bust detailing that were both covered in layers of teardrop-shaped crystals. Vanessa finished her look with diamond drop earrings, a smattering of rings, and ankle-breaking tan platform heels. She wore her hair in a messy updo and sported thick black winged eyeliner.