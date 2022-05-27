Vanessa Hudgens Arrived at Cannes Wearing a Sheer Gown With a Built-In Necklace
Vanessa Hudgens may soon trade her Queen of Coachella title for Queen of Cannes. On Thursday, the actress arrived at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival wearing a head-turning gown fit for royalty — and it looked like she was literally dripping in glitz.
Baby V took a break from her parade of bubblegum pink ensembles and opted for more formal attire while attending the festival's amfAR Gala. She wore a sleek gold Miu Miu evening gown for the occasion, which featured intricate beading, a chest-baring sheer neck panel, and a high slit up the back. Upping the glamor, the dress also included a golden neck cuff and bust detailing that were both covered in layers of teardrop-shaped crystals. Vanessa finished her look with diamond drop earrings, a smattering of rings, and ankle-breaking tan platform heels. She wore her hair in a messy updo and sported thick black winged eyeliner.
Hudgens's Cannes appearance comes just days after she was spotted visiting other popular European hot spots. Earlier this week, Vanessa took after Lizzie McGuire while posing in front of Rome's Trevi Fountain wearing a bright pink halter top and matching trousers. A day later, she wore the same color to attend a Bridgerton-esque dinner party in a dreamy floor-length gown. She was joined by her sister, Stella Hudgens, for each stop, who wore equally gorgeous outfits throughout the getaway.
Vanessa's trip abroad serves as a well-deserved break following a very busy start to her year. After hosting both ABC's Oscars red carpet show and Vogue's Met Gala carpet live stream in the spring, it was recently announced the actress would get to flex her chops again by hosting the MTV Movie & TV awards early next month.