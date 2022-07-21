Vanessa Hudgens Dancing on the Beach in a Breezy Cut-Out Jumpsuit Is All of Us

“Summer mood.”

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Published on July 21, 2022
While we're used to looking to Vanessa Hudgens for trendy outfit inspo (whether its festival attire, street style, or evening glam), we can now start looking to the actress's latest post for a major mood booster. On Thursday, the star shared a video on Instagram of her dancing on the beach in the cutest vacation ensemble, and her whimsical, care-free spirit should really be all of us right now.

In the Reel — appropriately captioned, "Summer mood" — Vanessa started by posing in the sand with her hand above her head while wearing a flowy black jumpsuit. As she began to dance, BBV put the suit's low-cut scoop neck, spaghetti straps, and underboob-baring side cutouts on full display before turning around to drop it low for the camera. The actress eventually joined her friend to continue the routine, who wore a tiny black and pink micro-minidress paired with black sunglasses.

Vanessa sported a gold chain necklace and black shades to complete the look, and she pulled her natural curls into a ponytail accessorized with a pink flower. The bright hair addition was just one of the flower details Hudgens incorporated into her tresses this week — and one of the many bubblegum-infused outfits she's worn throughout the year.

On Tuesday, the actress posted on Instagram in a very Barbiecore outfit with a splash of Y2K. Captioned, "She said Barbie night," the pair of photos showed Hudgens standing in front of a bush covered in pink flowers that matched her minidress and flower crown perfectly. Vanessa finished the ensemble with a classic string of pearls and a trendy pair of black Naked Wolfe mega-platform flip flops, and she wore her hair up in a messy ponytail.

