Vanessa Hudgens's Chaotic Coffee Run Look Included a Bikini Top and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat

When it comes to fashion, Vanessa Hudgens is never one to keep it simple — and that includes when dressing for lazy day coffee runs. Over the weekend, the actress was spotted stepping out in Los Angeles for a mid-morning caffeinated pick-me-up in her Sunday best, which apparently meant wearing a swimsuit as a top.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail, Vanessa was seen out with friends post-run with an Erewhon iced coffee in hand (of course). She wore a truly chaotic outfit for the outing, consisting of a blue and purple patterned bikini top paired with black and white boxing shorts and an oversized, long-sleeved cream button-up shirt. The actress's accessories only upped the wow factor, as she completed the warm-weather ensemble with a fuzzy pink and purple bucket hat, a puka shell necklace, gray fuzzy slipper slides, and black sunglasses.

Vanessa's coffee run came just hours before she shared a blast from the past on Instagram. On Sunday, the former High School Musical actress stopped by her old stomping grounds to revisit East High (actually called Salt Lake High School East) where the Disney Channel original movie was filmed 14 years ago. Hudgens sported the same puka shell necklace for the occasion but wore it with a plunging black crop top, purple Moschino shorts, and chunky white dad sneakers.

The video showed Vanessa walking in front of the school while "Breaking Free" played in the background. Quoting her character Gabriella Montez, the actress captioned her post, "Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them, then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"