Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her Neon Bikini With Space Buns

Vanessa Hudgens has served as the swimwear style inspo on our mood boards all summer long — from Barbiecore one-pieces to Baywatch-influenced suits. Her latest beachwear seamlessly blended two of the season's biggest trends: neon colors and string bikinis.

On Sunday, the actress shared a carousel of images from her most recent vacation on Instagram, where she showed off her impeccable summer style. In the first selfie, Hudgens posed with her head in her hand and elbow on a table where she sat and gave her best duck face. She wore a white button-down and her dark hair was slicked back into two space buns. The next snap captured the star floating in a body of water with the same hairdo while wearing a lime green and teal two-piece swimsuit.

Vanessa was joined on the trip by her sister, Stella Hudgens, who was pictured in one of the slides. In the sister shot, they stood in the middle of a road; Vanessa opted to pair her white blouse with matching shorts and Naked Wolfe slides. Stella chose a black biker-short bodysuit, which she accessorized with a pair of her own Naked Wolfe platform sneakers. Other images captured a glass of rosé and a plate of truffle pasta, as well as a picture of Vanessa hiking in her bikini — one of her favorite pastimes.

Vanessa tipped off the destination of her luxurious trip in her Instagram caption. "Viva Italia ♥️," the singer wrote.

All summer, the jet setter has been traveling all over the world and soaking up the sun. She joined bestie Sarah Hyland for her bachelorette trip in Punta Mita, Mexico, and even paid a visit to her old stomping grounds: East High. The High School Musical alumna shared a video taken in front of Salt Lake High East, where the popular Disney movies were filmed.