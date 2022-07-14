Vanessa Hudgens Just Brought the Barbiecore Trend to Swimwear With a Scoop-Back One-Piece

She's a Barbie girl.

By
Tessa Petak
TessPetak
Tessa Petak

Published on July 14, 2022
Vanessa Hudgens 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Photo: Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens loves a good one-piece swimsuit. Case in point? She once went hiking in a cut-out suit and boots. So if anyone is suited to carry over the Barbiecore trend into swimwear, it's her — and she did just that while enjoying her good friend Sarah Hyland's bachelorette party in Mexico.

On Wednesday, the actress was spotted soaking up the rays in a hot pink, scoop-back, high-cut one-piece. In images obtained by Daily Mail, Vanessa, a bridesmaid in Hyland's wedding to Bachelor alumnus Wells Adams, was seen lounging with friends and rinsing off with a water hose. She accessorized with gold hoops and a matching necklace and bangle, as well as oversized black square sunglasses. Her hair was piled into a bun on top of her head and she later added a straw sunhat with a black ribbon detailing.

The star has been busy traveling the last couple of months. In June, Vanessa made a visit to her old stomping grounds: East High. Nearly 15 years after High School Musical 3: Senior Year premiered, Hudgens (who played Gabriella Montez) shared a nostalgic video in front of the entrance of Salt Lake High School East (where the movies were filmed). She set the clip to "Breaking Free" and included a quote from the first movie in her caption.

"Do you remember in kindergarten how you'd meet a kid and know nothing about them," she wrote. "Then 10 seconds later you're playing like you're best friends because you didn't have to be anything but yourself?"

