Vanessa Hudgens's Barbiecore Look Included Platform Flip Flops and a Flower Crown

At this point, Barbiecore seems to have pretty much everyone in a chokehold. From Anne Hathaway to Beyoncé, celebrities just can't get enough of the bright pink trend. One star who's long been a fan of bubblegum dressing? Vanessa Hudgens, and her latest look tells us she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a pair of photos to Instagram detailing her outfit of the night. Aptly captioned, "she said Barbie night," the snapshot showed Vanessa posing in a multi-shade pink minidress that featured a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, and a mid-thigh length. A pink flower crown matched the lush flowers on the bush behind her, and Vanessa accessorized with a pearl necklace, hoop earrings, and a very Y2K pair of black platform flip flops.

Vanessa's post comes just days after she shared multiple inside looks at a glam bachelorette trip she went on to celebrate longtime friend Sarah Hyland's upcoming wedding. At one point on the trip, Vanessa wore a skin-tight yellow and green off-the-shoulder dress with asymmetric hemlines and dozens of cutouts along the front and sides. Later, she posted in a black and white one-piece swimsuit that said "Bridesmaid," which coordinated with Sarah's white "Bride" version.

During a recent interview with People, Hudgens opened up about how it feels to see one of her best friends get married. "I'm so excited for her," she said. "I've got a few friends that I've known for so long — she is one of them. Just to see her happy and thriving and being the icon that she is, it's just wonderful to celebrate the people you love."