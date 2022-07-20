Celebrity Vanessa Hudgens Vanessa Hudgens's Barbiecore Look Included Platform Flip Flops and a Flower Crown The queen of bubblegum pink. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on July 20, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram At this point, Barbiecore seems to have pretty much everyone in a chokehold. From Anne Hathaway to Beyoncé, celebrities just can't get enough of the bright pink trend. One star who's long been a fan of bubblegum dressing? Vanessa Hudgens, and her latest look tells us she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon. On Tuesday, the actress posted a pair of photos to Instagram detailing her outfit of the night. Aptly captioned, "she said Barbie night," the snapshot showed Vanessa posing in a multi-shade pink minidress that featured a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, and a mid-thigh length. A pink flower crown matched the lush flowers on the bush behind her, and Vanessa accessorized with a pearl necklace, hoop earrings, and a very Y2K pair of black platform flip flops. Vanessa Hudgens's Chaotic Coffee Run Look Included a Bikini Top and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat Vanessa's post comes just days after she shared multiple inside looks at a glam bachelorette trip she went on to celebrate longtime friend Sarah Hyland's upcoming wedding. At one point on the trip, Vanessa wore a skin-tight yellow and green off-the-shoulder dress with asymmetric hemlines and dozens of cutouts along the front and sides. Later, she posted in a black and white one-piece swimsuit that said "Bridesmaid," which coordinated with Sarah's white "Bride" version. During a recent interview with People, Hudgens opened up about how it feels to see one of her best friends get married. "I'm so excited for her," she said. "I've got a few friends that I've known for so long — she is one of them. Just to see her happy and thriving and being the icon that she is, it's just wonderful to celebrate the people you love." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit