Vanessa Hudgens's Barbiecore Look Included Platform Flip Flops and a Flower Crown

The queen of bubblegum pink.

By
Averi Baudler
AveriBaudler
Averi Baudler

Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg.

InStyle's editorial guidelines
Published on July 20, 2022
Vanessa Hudgens Instagram
Photo: Vanessa Hudgens Instagram

At this point, Barbiecore seems to have pretty much everyone in a chokehold. From Anne Hathaway to Beyoncé, celebrities just can't get enough of the bright pink trend. One star who's long been a fan of bubblegum dressing? Vanessa Hudgens, and her latest look tells us she doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the actress posted a pair of photos to Instagram detailing her outfit of the night. Aptly captioned, "she said Barbie night," the snapshot showed Vanessa posing in a multi-shade pink minidress that featured a sweetheart neckline, spaghetti straps, and a mid-thigh length. A pink flower crown matched the lush flowers on the bush behind her, and Vanessa accessorized with a pearl necklace, hoop earrings, and a very Y2K pair of black platform flip flops.

Vanessa's post comes just days after she shared multiple inside looks at a glam bachelorette trip she went on to celebrate longtime friend Sarah Hyland's upcoming wedding. At one point on the trip, Vanessa wore a skin-tight yellow and green off-the-shoulder dress with asymmetric hemlines and dozens of cutouts along the front and sides. Later, she posted in a black and white one-piece swimsuit that said "Bridesmaid," which coordinated with Sarah's white "Bride" version.

During a recent interview with People, Hudgens opened up about how it feels to see one of her best friends get married. "I'm so excited for her," she said. "I've got a few friends that I've known for so long — she is one of them. Just to see her happy and thriving and being the icon that she is, it's just wonderful to celebrate the people you love."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Vanessa Hudgens 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards
Vanessa Hudgens Just Brought the Barbiecore Trend to Swimwear With a Scoop-Back One-Piece
Reese Witherspoon Pink Dress Where the Crawdads Sing Premiere Red Carpet
Reese Witherspoon's Barbiecore Dress Is Giving Elle Woods
Dua Lipa Two Friends On Couch Instagram Wedding Guest
Dua Lipa Just Wore White to a Wedding
vanessa hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens's Chaotic Coffee Run Look Included a Bikini Top and a Fuzzy Bucket Hat
Hailey Bieber Instagram Versace Hot Pink Dress
Hailey Bieber Paired Her Hot Pink Corset Dress With the Most Unexpected Shoe
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Proved Black Is the New Black in a Plunging Latex Dress With the Shortest Hem
Dua Lipa Instagram
Dua Lipa's Plaid Skirt and Chunky Belt Combo Had Major Bratz Doll Energy
vanessa hudgens black top wavy hair
Vanessa Hudgens's 2022 Coachella Outfits Are All Giving Mariah Carey
Vanessa Hudgens 2022 Coachella
Vanessa Hudgens Paired Her See-Through Chain Minidress with a Cutout Swimsuit
The Era of Barbiecore Is Upon Us
A New Era of Barbiecore Fashion Is Upon Us
Break-Your-Ankle Platform Heels
Outrageous, Break-Your-Ankle Platforms Are Still Trending — Here's How to Wear Them
Kim Kardashian Silver One-Shoulder Dress FGI 36th Annual Night of Stars Gala
Kim Kardashian's Latest Manicure Subtly Paid Tribute to Pete Davidson
Gigi Hadid Birthday Party Look
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Outfit Included Sheer Pants and a Corset
bella hadid black strapless gown
Bella Hadid Wore Sheer Opera Gloves with 24 Carats of Diamonds on the Red Carpet
Mariah Carey Black Sequin Minidress Rainbow Jacket New York City "Bros" Screening
Mariah Carey's Date Night Outfit Included a Sequin Minidress and the Tallest Stilettos
Halle Berry Sheer Trench Coat Bikini Bottoms
Halle Berry's Beach Outfit Included Itsy-Bitsy Bikini Bottoms and a Sheer Trench Coat