Vanessa Hudgens Wore Summer's Sexiest Dress to the 2022 Tony Awards
Last night, Vanessa Hudgens attended the 2022 Tony Awards at Radio Music Hall in New York City in the sexiest summer dress. There were no cutouts, a high slit, or a scoop back in sight. Nope — instead, the actress wore a tube dress, a much longer version of the strapless, clingy top worn by nearly every pop star in the '90s and early '00s.
The style might be considered controversial or even provocative, but Hudgens's iteration was sophisticated enough for the red carpet. Her black Schiaparelli couture floor-length gown featured body-hugging ruching in a silky fabric from the top down, as well as a velvet upper bodice. She accessorized with hammered-gold jewelry, including sculptural earrings shaped to look like orbiting planets, a chunky bracelet, and a couple of cocktail rings on each hand. Her dark hair was woven into a fishtail braid that sat on top of her head, and her smoky eye makeup was complemented by rosy cheeks and a nude lip.
Perhaps more divisive than her dress was Vanessa's decision to wear sheer black tights with a pair of towering open-toe platform heels.
During the award show, Hudgens presented the trophy for Best Original Score, which went to Six: The Musical co-creators Lucy Moss and Toby Marlow. Other notable winners included Joaquina Kalukango (Best Leading Actress), Myles Frost (Best Leading Actor), and Jennifer Hudson, who officially achieved EGOT status after A Strange Loop, in which she served as a producer, took home the gold for Best New Musical.