Vanessa Hudgens Wore Summer's Sexiest Dress to the 2022 Tony Awards

Last night, Vanessa Hudgens attended the 2022 Tony Awards at Radio Music Hall in New York City in the sexiest summer dress. There were no cutouts, a high slit, or a scoop back in sight. Nope — instead, the actress wore a tube dress, a much longer version of the strapless, clingy top worn by nearly every pop star in the '90s and early '00s.

The style might be considered controversial or even provocative, but Hudgens's iteration was sophisticated enough for the red carpet. Her black Schiaparelli couture floor-length gown featured body-hugging ruching in a silky fabric from the top down, as well as a velvet upper bodice. She accessorized with hammered-gold jewelry, including sculptural earrings shaped to look like orbiting planets, a chunky bracelet, and a couple of cocktail rings on each hand. Her dark hair was woven into a fishtail braid that sat on top of her head, and her smoky eye makeup was complemented by rosy cheeks and a nude lip.