Vanessa Hudgens's 2022 Coachella Outfits Are All Giving Mariah Carey
One of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, otherwise known as Coachella, finally returned this past weekend after a two-year hiatus — and the celebrity attendees did not come to play. Case in point: Vanessa Hudgens, reigning queen of Coachella herself, was back in her element to deliver us look after head-turning look, all of which were (thankfully) documented to the 'gram for our viewing pleasure.
While many concert-goers undoubtedly looked to Hudgens's past ensembles for festival fit inspiration, it seems she decided to take a page out of a fellow fashion icon's book when dressing for this year's festivities — and it pretty much confirmed that Mariah Carey was/is/and forever will be the blueprint.
On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to show off the whimsical, bubblegum-pink outfit she wore on the last day of weekend one. The monochromatic moment featured sheer high-waisted palazzo pants, a floor-length shawl, and a plunging crochet halter top reminiscent of the top worn in Carey's music video for the 1999 hit "Heartbreaker." Vanessa accessorized with a pink-and-green bucket hat, Matrix-style sunnies, a smattering of silver jewelry, and a statement turquoise pendant.
But that wasn't the only Mariah-inspired look Vanessa wore throughout the weekend — the star also sported a turquoise version of Carey's famous Emanuel Ungaro butterfly top. Vanessa paired the opened-back top with low-key light wash denim shorts, the same skinny black sunglasses from her pink outfit, and white platform slip-on sandals. She finished the look with hoop earrings and left her naturally curly hair parted down the middle.
Earlier in the weekend, Vanessa also tried on the sheer dress trend by layering a sparkly chain minidress over a brown cut-out swimsuit. She captioned the first festival post her series, "Miss V here, Reporting for duty 😉🥳." While we've certainly gotten our Vanessa Hudgens festival fill for now, here's to hoping the desert queen makes another appearance at weekend two.