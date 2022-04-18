Vanessa Hudgens's 2022 Coachella Outfits Are All Giving Mariah Carey

One of the most anticipated fashion events of the year, otherwise known as Coachella, finally returned this past weekend after a two-year hiatus — and the celebrity attendees did not come to play. Case in point: Vanessa Hudgens, reigning queen of Coachella herself, was back in her element to deliver us look after head-turning look, all of which were (thankfully) documented to the 'gram for our viewing pleasure.

While many concert-goers undoubtedly looked to Hudgens's past ensembles for festival fit inspiration, it seems she decided to take a page out of a fellow fashion icon's book when dressing for this year's festivities — and it pretty much confirmed that Mariah Carey was/is/and forever will be the blueprint.

On Sunday, the actress took to Instagram to show off the whimsical, bubblegum-pink outfit she wore on the last day of weekend one. The monochromatic moment featured sheer high-waisted palazzo pants, a floor-length shawl, and a plunging crochet halter top reminiscent of the top worn in Carey's music video for the 1999 hit "Heartbreaker." Vanessa accessorized with a pink-and-green bucket hat, Matrix-style sunnies, a smattering of silver jewelry, and a statement turquoise pendant.

vanessa hudgens black top wavy hair Credit: Getty Images

But that wasn't the only Mariah-inspired look Vanessa wore throughout the weekend — the star also sported a turquoise version of Carey's famous Emanuel Ungaro butterfly top. Vanessa paired the opened-back top with low-key light wash denim shorts, the same skinny black sunglasses from her pink outfit, and white platform slip-on sandals. She finished the look with hoop earrings and left her naturally curly hair parted down the middle.