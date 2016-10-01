Vanessa Hudgens Looks Bewitchingly Beautiful at Haunted House Event    

It's October, and that means our favorite stars will be gearing up for Halloween soon! Vanessa Hudgens is leading the pack; yesterday, she attended the annual haunted house event at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, and she looked simply bewitching in her gothic getup.

The 27-year-old singer and actress came dressed for the occasion, wearing an all-black outfit topped with a blood-red kimono. She sported a black crop top and matching high-waisted, baggy pants, as well as several layered gold and black necklaces. She completed the look with a red velvet kimono that featured a floral print on the sleeves and back. The Grease! Live star pulled her hair up into two buns on top of her head, and she wore red eye makeup and a reddish-brown lip.

However, Hudgens wasn't about to take on the haunted house alone! Her boyfriend, 25-year-old Austin Butler, was by her side, looking devilishly handsome in gray pants, a white shirt, and a gray overcoat.

RELATED: Vanessa Hudgens May Already Be Bored of Her New Lob—Find Out What's Next

The High School Musical actress is undeniably excited for the upcoming holiday—she took to Snapchat this week to show off her spooky Halloween-inspired nails. Now we just have to wait and see what her costume will be this year!

Via (@ gypsybanessa) #vanessahudgens A photo posted by Vanessa Hudgens Snapchats (@vanessahudgenssnapchats) on Sep 29, 2016 at 9:49pm PDT

VIDEO: Halloween Makeup How-To: Harley Quinn