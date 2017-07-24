Rihanna Embodies the Dancing Lady Emoji in Couture at Valerian's London Premiere

Here’s a story for you: !

Rihanna may not necessarily be the lead character in Valerian, but on the blue carpet, she’s the first one you’ll notice. That was the case Monday in London, where the now-certified big-screen actress delivered one of the grandest looks we’ve seen her wear since her award-worthy 2015 Met Gala Guo Pei gown-dress-cape situation.

The key to her shining moment? Say it with a French accent: couture. RiRi and stylist Mel Ottenberg whipped up this glorious moment by turning to an off-the-shoulder, super voluminous, probably taffeta Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. It’s the definition of over-the-top; the embodiment of doing the most; ridiculously, perfectly extra. Truly: Only Rihanna could do it like this.

She wore the piece with Chopard jewels and a Jimmy Choo clutch but, honestly, our eyes were glued to the dress. Of course, Rihanna’s castmates joined her on the blue carpet, proving that the cast of Valerian truly could be one of the most stylish of the year. Cara Delevingne matched her platinum pixie with a tailored Burberry suit covered in a spiderweb-esque necklace that could double as armor.

Simply put: They ALL looked good.

Scroll down to see the best looks from the London premiere of Valerian.