15 Celebrities with Side Businesses You Wouldn’t Expect

Jim Spellman/WireImage, Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Olivia Bahou
Feb 21, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

Jessica Biel, restaurateur? This actress is just one of the many stars who has a business outside of showbiz. The star, who opened up the kid-friendly L.A. restaurant, Au Fudge, joins the ranks of celebs like George Clooney are pursuing a career outside of acting.

Clooney started up his own brand of tequila along with his friend Rande Gerber, and what started as a fun side hustle turned into a $1 billion company, which they sold to liquor brand Diageo in 2017. But don't fret: They'll still be involved in the business: “We’re not going anywhere,” Clooney said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

VIDEO: Side Hustles of the Real Housewives

Ellen DeGeneres has a line of clothing and home furnishings, while Lenny Kravitz heads a design firm. Queen Bey might be focused on her new tour, but she’s partnered with a nutritionist on a vegan meal delivery service. And we can’t forget about Susan Sarandon, whose chain of ping-pong clubs might be the most unexpected celebrity side business yet.

Keep scrolling for 15 celebs with surprising side hustles.

1 of 15 Michael Loccisano/Getty; Ryan Reynolds/Twitter

Ryan Reynolds: Aviation Gin

"In the long and in no way disastrous marriage of showbiz and alcohol, so happy to announce I’m the proud owner of a gin company," Reynolds joked, announcing that he had acquired an ownership interest in Aviation Gin. "Aviation is the best tasting gin in the world. Once I tried it, I knew I wanted to get involved with the company in a big way," he said in a press release.

Advertisement
2 of 15 casamigos/Instagram, Denise Truscello/WireImage

George Clooney: Casamigos Tequila

The actor started a tequila line with his friend Rande Gerber because they were so in love with Casamigos's smooth texture. So what's behind the name? It fittingly means "House of Friends."

3 of 15 Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage, George Pimentel/WireImage

Drew Barrymore: Flower Beauty

The actress is an owner of the makeup line, which was started in 2012 with the idea of providing affordable, quality cosmetics to customers. How do they do it? Rather than pay for advertising, Barrymore promotes the company herself.

Advertisement
4 of 15 CSFF/RDA/Getty Images, Newman's Own/Facebook

Paul Newman: Newman's Own

Paul Newman was once a famous Hollywood heartthrob, but today's generation knows him as the name behind Newman's Own, a brand of food products that gives its profits to charity.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Beyonce/Tumblr, 22daysnutrition/Instagram

Beyoncé Knowles: 22 Days Nutrition

The star partnered with her nutritionist Marco Borges on 22 Days Nutrition, a vegan meal delivery service. Queen Bey called it "a great program to get people motivated to make better nutritional choices."

Advertisement
6 of 15 Jason Merritt/Getty Images, milkbarstore/Instagram

Karlie Kloss: Karlie's Kookies

The model and avid baker launched a line of cookies for Momofuku Milk Bar that give back: Part of the proceeds from the gluten-free, dairy-free desserts go to FEED.

Advertisement
7 of 15 Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images, Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

Jessica Alba: The Honest Company

The actress co-founded the $1-billion company with the intention of providing consumers with safe, organic products.

Advertisement
8 of 15 edbyellen/Instagram, Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ellen DeGeneres: ED by Ellen

The talk show host has a clothing and home furnishings brand that stays true to her signature style.

Advertisement
9 of 15 Mike Windle/Getty Images, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jessica Biel: Au Fudge

Biel opened the healthy, kid-friendly restaurant in L.A. earlier this year.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Lester Cohen/WireImage, Kravitz Design/Facebook

Lenny Kravitz: Kravitz Design Inc.

The singer launched Kravitz Design Inc. in 2003, and partnered with CB2 last year to make his pieces more accessible to the public.

Advertisement
11 of 15 George Pimentel/WireImage

Drake: Virginia Black Whiskey

The singer is launching his own brand of whiskey so you can "celebrate with class."

Advertisement
12 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic, Lauren Lesley Photography via Walton Fancy & Staple/Facebook

Sandra Bullock: Bess

The award-winning actress was also a restaurateur. Bullock owned Bess, an eco-friendly restaurant in Austin, Tex., for nine years before it closed its doors in 2015.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Michael Buckner/Getty Images, Jim Spellman/WireImage

Susan Sarandon

The ping-pong queen started a chain of ping-pong clubs that the late Prince was a fan of.

Advertisement
14 of 15 Steve Granitz/WireImage, Courtesy

Raquel Welch: Hair U Wear

The star launched a collection of wigs to let women painlessly change up their hairstyle.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Alison Buck/Getty Images, John Shearer/WireImage

Jane Seymour: Open Hearts by Jane Seymour

The actress started a jewelry line featuring an open-heart design inspired by her mom.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!