15 Celebrities with Side Businesses You Wouldn’t Expect

Jessica Biel, restaurateur? This actress is just one of the many stars who has a business outside of showbiz. The star, who opened up the kid-friendly L.A. restaurant, Au Fudge, joins the ranks of celebs like George Clooney are pursuing a career outside of acting.

Clooney started up his own brand of tequila along with his friend Rande Gerber, and what started as a fun side hustle turned into a $1 billion company, which they sold to liquor brand Diageo in 2017. But don't fret: They'll still be involved in the business: “We’re not going anywhere,” Clooney said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “We’ll still be very much a part of Casamigos. Starting with a shot tonight. Maybe two.”

VIDEO: Side Hustles of the Real Housewives

Ellen DeGeneres has a line of clothing and home furnishings, while Lenny Kravitz heads a design firm. Queen Bey might be focused on her new tour, but she’s partnered with a nutritionist on a vegan meal delivery service. And we can’t forget about Susan Sarandon, whose chain of ping-pong clubs might be the most unexpected celebrity side business yet.

