4 of 5 Jenny Gage & Tom Betterton

Uma on Aging…

"For an actress, every developmental stage is a culling of the herd. New people are found and pushed to the forefront... It makes it easier having gone through working as a teenager and being told that there would be no career for me as a 20-year-old. And then working as a 20-year-old and being told that was it. And then having children and being told there wouldn't be a career for me now. I feel fortunate to have been able to have a creative life during all those different periods. And the characters I get to play as a mature woman are so much more interesting than the ingenues I got to play as a kid, so I feel OK about it."



