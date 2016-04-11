Uma Thurman Just Listed Her Chic Manhattan Duplex for $6.25M—Take a Look Inside

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Anna Hecht
Apr 11, 2016 @ 4:00 pm

Uma Thurman has listed her $6.25 million Manhattan duplex. And, man, is it gorgeous. Inside, interested buyers will find a serene space with a calm color scheme, as well as fabulously chic finishes.

Boasting 2,800-square-feet of living space, the duplex is located in Gramercy Park, where Thurman enjoyed exclusive keyed access to Gramercy Park—a luxury only allotted to neighborhood residents.

Inside the duplex, those looking to live like the Pulp Fiction actress can expect five-bedrooms and three-and-a-half-baths, as well as sizeable dining, kitchen, and living spaces. The ritzy residence also has a library, three walk-in closets, and a balcony, which overlooks the park.

WATCH: Uma Thurman's Cover Shoot

 

Upstairs on the second floor, the sophisticated master bedroom features a relaxing en suite bathroom, which houses a cast-iron soaking tub, a rain shower, and a Turkish hammam steam shower for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

Talk about living in luxury. Thurman, who, according to Trulia, paid $4.2 million for the two individuals that she combined into a duplex, definitely knows how to pick 'em. See the home's beautiful interior in photos below.

RELATED: Julianne Hough Invites You to See Her Newly Revamped Backyard

1 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Formal Sitting Room

The formal sitting room features a fireplace and plenty of space for seating to accomodate guests in the most comfortable way.

Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Study

With calm colors and comfy decor, this office is the perfect space for sitting down to work from home.

3 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Sitting Room

The sitting room, with expansive windows for letting in plenty of natural light, makes for a great spot to curl up with a good book.

Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Master Bathroom

With a Carrara marble double vanity, heated floors, and an entry point ot the rain shower, the master bath is the perfect place to prep, primp, and enjoy some spa time.

Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Kitchen

So simplistic, yet incredibly chic, the kitchen's open concept floor plan makes for an airy cooking oasis.

Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

Inside the En Suite

The master bathroom features a sizable soaking tub and rain shower for the most relaxing spa-like experience right at home.

Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Master Bedroom

The master bedroom features horsehair-upholstered walls, sliding mirror doors leading into the bathroom, and large windows for the most sophisticated sleeping quarters.

Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Guest Bedroom

Here we see one of the extra bedrooms, which features built-in shelving, large windows, and wood flooring.

Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Dining Area

The dining room is connected to the kitchen for easy and accessible dinner parties.

Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy Trulia

The Main Floor

From this angle, the home's airy, open-concept floor plan comes into view. Th luxurious finishes, soothing colors, and warm accents finish off the space in the most elegant way.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!