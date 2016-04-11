Uma Thurman Just Listed Her Chic Manhattan Duplex for $6.25M—Take a Look Inside

Uma Thurman has listed her $6.25 million Manhattan duplex. And, man, is it gorgeous. Inside, interested buyers will find a serene space with a calm color scheme, as well as fabulously chic finishes.

Boasting 2,800-square-feet of living space, the duplex is located in Gramercy Park, where Thurman enjoyed exclusive keyed access to Gramercy Park—a luxury only allotted to neighborhood residents.

Inside the duplex, those looking to live like the Pulp Fiction actress can expect five-bedrooms and three-and-a-half-baths, as well as sizeable dining, kitchen, and living spaces. The ritzy residence also has a library, three walk-in closets, and a balcony, which overlooks the park.

Upstairs on the second floor, the sophisticated master bedroom features a relaxing en suite bathroom, which houses a cast-iron soaking tub, a rain shower, and a Turkish hammam steam shower for the ultimate at-home spa experience.

Talk about living in luxury. Thurman, who, according to Trulia, paid $4.2 million for the two individuals that she combined into a duplex, definitely knows how to pick 'em. See the home's beautiful interior in photos below.

