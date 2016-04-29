Uma Thurman Is 46! See Her Most Iconic Movie Transformations to Date

Anna Hecht
Apr 29, 2016

Happy birthday to Uma Thurman! Today, the tall blond bombshell, known for movie roles in Batman and Robin, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill franchise, turns 46. Throughout her career, Thurman's won us over with no-nonsense, strong female roles. Off screen, she plays mum to three children, Maya, 17, Levon Roan, 14, and Luna, 3.

Perhaps what we love most about the actress is her ability to completely embody her characters, both in personality and looks. For her role in Pulp Fiction (pictured above, right), Thurman had no trouble getting into character as the sassy, sexy, raven-headed Mia Wallace. As Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin, Thurman's villainous character wore her hair a siren-red hue to go along with DC Comics tradition.

These movie parts, though, are just a sample from the the actress's impressive body of work. For a closer look at Thurman's incredible on-screen transformations, we rounded up our top favorites from the birthday girl's career. See in photos below.

1 of 6 ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Dangerous Liaisons, 1988

Here, Thurman's attire matched that of pre-Revolution France, as this particular film was set in the 18th century.

2 of 6 Pressefoto Kindermann/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Pulp Fiction, 1994

With jet-black hair and blunt bangs, the starlet was almost unrecognizable in her Pulp Fiction role.

3 of 6 ©Warner Bros/Courtesy Everett Collection

Batman and Robin, 1997

With just a touch, Thurman's character could turn deadly. Not only that, but her overall look was pretty killer, as well.

4 of 6 © Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Gattaca, 1997

Talk about glamour. Here, Thurman wore a metallic dress with classic, old Hollywood curls for her role playing Irene Cassini in the science fiction film.

5 of 6 ©Columbia/courtesy Everett Collection

Les Misérables, 1998

Here, the actress played Fantine in Les Misérables, a young orphaned working-class woman from the early 19th century.

6 of 6 AF archive / Alamy Stock Photo

Kill Bill, 2003

In the gruesome, two-part martial arts film, Thurman played the film's protagonist, Beatrix Kiddo or Black Mamba. 

