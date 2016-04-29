Uma Thurman Is 46! See Her Most Iconic Movie Transformations to Date

Happy birthday to Uma Thurman! Today, the tall blond bombshell, known for movie roles in Batman and Robin, Pulp Fiction, and the Kill Bill franchise, turns 46. Throughout her career, Thurman's won us over with no-nonsense, strong female roles. Off screen, she plays mum to three children, Maya, 17, Levon Roan, 14, and Luna, 3.

Perhaps what we love most about the actress is her ability to completely embody her characters, both in personality and looks. For her role in Pulp Fiction (pictured above, right), Thurman had no trouble getting into character as the sassy, sexy, raven-headed Mia Wallace. As Poison Ivy in Batman and Robin, Thurman's villainous character wore her hair a siren-red hue to go along with DC Comics tradition.

These movie parts, though, are just a sample from the the actress's impressive body of work. For a closer look at Thurman's incredible on-screen transformations, we rounded up our top favorites from the birthday girl's career. See in photos below.