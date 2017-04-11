Can You Find the Easter Eggs Hidden in These Famous Hollywood Photos?

What's even better than embarking on a competitive sibling Easter egg hunt? Testing your Hollywood IQ by searching for treasure among photos of your favorite celebs.

That's why we've hidden Easter eggs among these iconic images, just waiting to be found behind Angelina Jolie's leg or Jennifer Lopez's plunging Versace dress. So hop on down and see how quickly you can complete our Ultimate Hollywood Easter Egg Hunt. Instead of candy, we're giving out bragging rights to whoever can find the egg hidden in that picture of Lupita Nyong'o in three seconds or less.

VIDEO: How Your Favorite Celebs Celebrated Easter

May the odds be ever in your favor.