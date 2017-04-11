Can You Find the Easter Eggs Hidden in These Famous Hollywood Photos?

Can you find the egg?
Amy Sancetta/AP
There it is!
Amy Sancetta/AP
Can you find the egg?
Mike Coppola/Getty
There it is!
Mike Coppola/Getty
Can you find the egg?
Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty
There it is!
Ellen DeGeneres/Twitter via Getty
Can you find the egg?
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
There it is!
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Can you find the egg?
Kevin Mazur/Getty
There it is!
Kevin Mazur/Getty
Can you find the egg?
Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty
There it is!
Scott Gries/ImageDirect/Getty
Can you find the egg?
Chris Pizzello/AP
There it is!
Chris Pizzello/AP
Can you find the egg?
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
There it is!
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Can you find the egg?
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
There it is!
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty
Can you find the egg?
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
There it is!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
1 of 21
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement