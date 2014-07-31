Ultimate Celebrity Do-Gooder

Follow her:@cturlington
The mom, wife, marathoner, and model (and second-time nominee in this category!) tweets to her 119,000+ followers about global maternal health relevant to her campaign, Every Mother Counts?which strives to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for moms across the globe. Shown here: Turlington showing her pride with an Every Mother Counts tote. Shop all of the campaign's merchandise at here. For every purchase made, part of proceeds will be donated to help moms around the world.
Leonardo DiCaprio
Follow him:@leodicaprio
Leo has over 10.5 million followers who can find constant updates about everything from his philanthropic involvements to his namesake foundation, which strives to
protect the environment and endangered species. Sample tweet: "#Didyouknow the ocean is the #1 protein source for over 1 billion people worldwide? #OurOcean2014 ourocean.info" Shown here: DiCaprio speaking up at the State Department's "Our Ocean" Conference in Washington, D.C.
Rachel Roy
Follow her:@rachel_roy
Sending out positive and encouraging thoughts, the designer constantly tweets inspirational quotes to her 345,300+ followers. Sample tweet: "The more you love, for the fewest of reasons, the more reasons there?ll be. xxRR" Shown here: Roy at the Love Heals Gala in New York City. (A fundraiser benefiting The Alison Gertz Foundation for AIDS Education, empowering young people in the fight against AIDS.)
Sophia Bush
Follow her:@sophiabush
The actress and activist considers herself a "storyteller" who tweets to update her 988,000+ followers about everything from breaking news to the latest fundraisers she?s supporting. Sample tweet: "Pouring over the news for days now. Still no words?An eye for an eye & the whole world is blind. Stop the violence. #Israel #Gaza #Ceasefire" Shown here: Bush at the Pathway to the Cures for Breast Cancer event. (A Fundraiser Benefiting Susan G. Komen, presented by Relativity Media, Pathway Genomics, and Evian Natural Spring Water in Santa Monica, C.A.)
Mark Ruffalo
Follow him:@markruffalo
With an eye for a better, brighter, cleaner, more hopeful future, the actor supports several foundations that aim to make our Earth more sustainable. Sample tweet: "Last 20 min of the Prizeo fundraiser and I am beside myself with gratitude to all you decent folks. Thank you!" Shown here: Ruffalo fighting for what he believes in!
Christy Turlington
Follow her:@cturlington
The mom, wife, marathoner, and model (and second-time nominee in this category!) tweets to her 119,000+ followers about global maternal health relevant to her campaign, Every Mother Counts?which strives to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for moms across the globe. Shown here: Turlington showing her pride with an Every Mother Counts tote. Shop all of the campaign's merchandise at here. For every purchase made, part of proceeds will be donated to help moms around the world.
