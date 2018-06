Ultimate Celebrity Do-Gooder

The mom, wife, marathoner, and model (and second-time nominee in this category!) tweets to her 119,000+ followers about global maternal health relevant to her campaign, Every Mother Counts ?which strives to make pregnancy and childbirth safe for moms across the globe.Turlington showing her pride with an Every Mother Counts tote. Shop all of the campaign's merchandise at here . For every purchase made, part of proceeds will be donated to help moms around the world.