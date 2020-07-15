Tyra Banks Will Host 'Dancing With The Stars'
America's next top DWTS host.
Tyra Banks has been named Executive Producer and host of Dancing With The Stars as the hit ABC show enters its 29th season. TVLine reports that Banks will replace the show's former host Tom Bergeron.
In a statement Banks expressed her excitement about the move. “I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning. The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances," she said. "It’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”
Of course, most people know that the model's "executive producer and hosting hats" include none other than America's Next Top Model, the iconic show created and hosted by Banks for 15 years. While many of the show's moments admittedly didn't age well, it was full of unforgettable moments and quotes from Banks.
Perhaps, she will bring this knack to her new gig? I can see it now: "I have two celebrity performers in front of me but only one is still in the running ... "