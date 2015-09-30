Tyra Banks's SoCal Mansion Is for Sale—See Inside the Spanish Villa-Style Home

Supermodel and reality TV mogul Tyra Banks has put one of her Southern California mansions up for sale. The price? A whopping $7.75 million. Take one look inside the beautifully restored 1920s Spanish-villa-style home, however, and you'll see why.

Located in the coveted 90210 ZIP code, the 6,040-square-foot home offers a shabby-chic, relaxed vibe for just the right amount of hominess. And yet, the arched windows, subdued colors, and clean lines found throughout the home come off as completely sophisticated. In other words, it's just what you'd expect from the living quarters of a top model and style expert of Banks's caliber.

Built in 1926, the home still retains its historical charm and, not to mention, it comes with all the perks and amenities—and we mean all of them.

Boasting French doors, arched window frames, an expansive lawn, a master suite with city views, a walk-in closet, a chef's kitchen, a safe room, a swimming pool, and a fire pit, both the home's interior and exterior offer a unique living experience.

Based on that description of the home alone, it's safe to say that Banks truly has been living the FABlife—both on the set of her new daytime talk show and in the comfort of her own home.

Take a peek inside Tyra Banks's gorgeous home below.