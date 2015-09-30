Tyra Banks's SoCal Mansion Is for Sale—See Inside the Spanish Villa-Style Home

Supermodel and reality TV mogul Tyra Banks has put one of her Southern California mansions up for sale. The price? A whopping $7.75 million. Take one look inside the beautifully restored 1920s Spanish-villa-style home, however, and you'll see why.

Located in the coveted 90210 ZIP code, the 6,040-square-foot home offers a shabby-chic, relaxed vibe for just the right amount of hominess. And yet, the arched windows, subdued colors, and clean lines found throughout the home come off as completely sophisticated. In other words, it's just what you'd expect from the living quarters of a top model and style expert of Banks's caliber.

Built in 1926, the home still retains its historical charm and, not to mention, it comes with all the perks and amenities—and we mean all of them. 

Boasting French doors, arched window frames, an expansive lawn, a master suite with city views, a walk-in closet, a chef's kitchen, a safe room, a swimming pool, and a fire pit, both the home's interior and exterior offer a unique living experience. 

Based on that description of the home alone, it's safe to say that Banks truly has been living the FABlife—both on the set of her new daytime talk show and in the comfort of her own home.  

Take a peek inside Tyra Banks's gorgeous home below.

Outside the Home

Outside the Home

The view from outside is equally as spectacular as inside the home. Featuring an expansive lawn with classic Southern California landscaping and Spanish-style accents, the home's exterior is—in one world—impressive.

The Sitting Area

The Sitting Area

Large windows allow for plenty of natural light in the sitting room. An old-fashioned chandelier finishes off the space and the room's rustic details add to the home's historical feel.

The Study

The Study

The study features arched built-in shelving units and French doors that lead into the sitting room for an open-concept, airy feel.

The Master Suite

The Master Suite

The master suite is spacious and features track lighting for a modern, relaxed vibe.

The Living Room

The Living Room 

A cozy spot to curl up and relax, the living room features high ceilings, arched windows, and a scenic view of the home's walled garden.

