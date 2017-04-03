Tyra Banks's $17.5 Million N.Y.C. Condo Is the Definition of Fierce

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Isabel Jones
Apr 03, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

Tyra Banks is one of the hardest werking people in the entertainment and fashion industries, and her effort has clearly paid off.

According to Trulia, the America’s Next Top Model host recently listed her 7,000 square foot N.Y.C. condo for $17.5 Million (!!!)—though she paid nearly half the current selling price ($10.1 Million) when she initially purchased the property in 2009.

Nestled in Manhattan’s Battery Park neighborhood, Banks’s former abode boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor fountain, panoramic views, a home gym, home office, salon, dressing room, pool, yoga studio, and full staff quarters (because a home this outrageous takes a village to maintain).

Time to pick your jaw up off the floor—this is not Banks’s sole hang. The top model and industry icon has several properties across the country, including homes in L.A. and Northern California.

VIDEO: Inside Tyra Banks's $17.5 Million Apartment

 

Scroll down below for an intimate tour of the mogul’s Manhattan palace.

1 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Shower

Tyra's shower (one of them, mind you) rivals the average Manhattan studio in size. 

2 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Bedroom 

Talk about a room with a view! The panoramic master bedroom overlooks the Hudson River, serving up one of the most pleasing landscapes in the city. 

3 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Bathroom

Not a luxury hotel or spa, just one of Tyra's EIGHT bathrooms. 

4 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Kitchen

The views! The lanterns! The countertops! Soooo much kitchen envy. 

5 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Living Area

Have you ever seen a more Insta-worthy home?

6 of 6 Courtesy of Trulia

The Dining Area

You'd never even want to go out to eat if this chic dining booth was in your home. 

