Tyra Banks's $17.5 Million N.Y.C. Condo Is the Definition of Fierce

Tyra Banks is one of the hardest werking people in the entertainment and fashion industries, and her effort has clearly paid off.

According to Trulia, the America’s Next Top Model host recently listed her 7,000 square foot N.Y.C. condo for $17.5 Million (!!!)—though she paid nearly half the current selling price ($10.1 Million) when she initially purchased the property in 2009.

Nestled in Manhattan’s Battery Park neighborhood, Banks’s former abode boasts five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, an indoor fountain, panoramic views, a home gym, home office, salon, dressing room, pool, yoga studio, and full staff quarters (because a home this outrageous takes a village to maintain).

Time to pick your jaw up off the floor—this is not Banks’s sole hang. The top model and industry icon has several properties across the country, including homes in L.A. and Northern California.

VIDEO: Inside Tyra Banks's $17.5 Million Apartment

Scroll down below for an intimate tour of the mogul’s Manhattan palace.