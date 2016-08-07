Tyga Surprises Kylie Jenner with Another Luxurious Car for Her Birthday

It's not even her birthday yet, but Kylie Jenner has already received all the presents a girl could ask for. The reality star's 19th birthday is coming up on August 10, and last weekend, her friends gifted her the cutest puppy known to man. Not to be outdone, Jenner's boyfriend Tyga surprised her with an equally enviable gift: a decked-out luxury car!

In the video that rapper Tyga filmed, he brings Jenner outside to the driveway, where a gorgeous black 2016 Mercedes-Benz Maybach is waiting with a red bow on top. Jenner, who's clearly not expecting this amazing gift, freaks out, saying, "What is happening?!" Her doting boyfriend serenades her with a birthday song while she gushes over the car.

Thank you baby @kinggoldchains A video posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 6, 2016 at 2:10pm PDT

Once she gets over the initial shock, the 18-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star gives her Snapchat fans a tour of her new ride with mom Kris Jenner in tow. The car has a gorgeous beige interior, complete with Chanel-style mirrors that come down from the ceiling, fold-out trays in the backseat, and oh yeah, a refrigerator—no big deal.

As if all those bells and whistles weren't enough, Jenner takes her present for a ride at night and discovers that the interior of the car glows pink. Tyga clearly gave the gift careful thought—anything for his girl!

Jenner's actual birthday is quickly approaching, and we can't help but wonder what other amazing gifts she'll receive. Is there even anything left on her wishlist? We'll have to wait and see.