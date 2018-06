Twilight's Stylish Hollywood Premiere

2 of 12 Devan/INF Photo

Kristen Stewart

The Hollywood premiere of Twilight was a big night-not just for the fans, but for the fashion-obsessed as well. And while they're already famous for giving faces to the characters from the best selling novel, the cast showed off their individual style as they arrived on the red carpet. Leading lady Kristen Stewart had a Cinderella moment in her tri-colored Balenciaga dress. "You end up at these things and you're never wearing your own clothes," said Stewart, who accessorized with a clutch and jewelry from Chanel and classic Christian Louboutin pumps. "The fact that I can borrow [all of this] for a little while is fun!"



-With reporting by Andrea Simpson