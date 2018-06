Twilight Style

11 of 11 Courtesy Summit

Bella’s (Almost Ruined!) Wedding Dress

Filming in rainy locations like Oregon and Washington often resulted in problems with wardrobe, especially when shooting the wedding scene in Breaking Dawn Part 1. With only two multiples and a waterlogged aisle that had been painted greenish brown by the art department, costume designer Michael Wilkinson had nightmares! “I had vision of the wet paint slowly creeping up the hem of the dress, but in the end we got away with it,” Wilkinson told InStyle.com. “We shot the wide shot first, and sure enough, by the time we moved in for the close-ups, the hem was soaking up the paint like a thirsty sponge!”