The Twilight Saga: Transformations

"In the movie, Jacob transitions to a werewolf, so he's much more swarthy and man-like," makeup artist Norma Hill-Patton told us. She blended a sheer base along his entire face for a weathered, tanned effect. And Lautner finally got to show off his own hair. "Because black hair is difficult to show on camera, we had to make Taylor's look really short and spiky," hairstylist Thomas McIntyre told InStyle.com of the look. Starting with wet hair, he finger-styled the strands with molding paste, and let it dry naturally. "To keep they style consistent, I trimmed his hair once a week, but if it were up to Taylor, it would have been twice. He was very into his hair."