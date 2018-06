The Twilight Saga Exclusive: Experts Plan Bella's Wedding

THE INSPIRATION: “We headed due east into the open ocean... As far as I could remember there wasn’t much east of Brazil… ’This is Isle Esme. A gift from Carlisle—Esme offered to let us borrow it.’… The moon was bright on white sand and, just a few yards away from the house, glistening waves... I was more focused on the absolutely huge white bed in the center of the room, hung with billowy clouds of mosquito netting.”-Bella, with a quote from Edward, in The Twilight Saga: Breaking DawnEXPERT SAYS: "A boat ride away from Brazil’s coastline there is a clutch of subtropical islands that combine jungle backdrops and pristine beaches with plenty of essential honeymoon privacy. If you don’t have the funds to finance your own private island getaway, head further down the coast to replicate your own Edward-and-Bella-style escape. Book one of the four bungalows at secluded seaside retreat Fazenda São Francisco or the breezy eco-shacks of Tauana , which are both backed by virgin forest and fronted by kilometres of white-sand Corumbau shoreline, and offer a taste of wild South Bahia without compromising on contemporary luxury.”-James Lohan, CEO, mrandmrssmith.com