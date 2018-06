Twilight High School Flashback

3 of 7 Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library; Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The Good Girl: Ashley Greene

SCHOOL Wolfson High School, Jacksonville, Florida

ACTIVITIES Acting, dancing, tae kwon do, Chi Delta Pi society, cheerleading

YEARBOOK QUOTE "Who knows what can happen/Do what ya do, just keep on laughing/Find yourself/There's always a brand new day."

HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY “I didn’t really have a boyfriend until I was probably 16, which my parents were thrilled about. I was like, ‘I have no time for boys,’ and my dad was, ‘Yes, I think you’re right.’



LEFT: Greene in her senior year, 2005.