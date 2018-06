"I feel comfortable in this because it's loose-fitting, and I get to sit down in a chair!" said Reed. She added, "They put me in 12-inch stilettos amp#91;in the movieamp#93; because I am supposed to be taller than my sister... It was the running joke that we might not be able to shoot because I might not be able to walk. I was like, 'Can you just have us sitting and put me on a pillow?'"