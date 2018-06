Twilight Fashion

The much-anticipated Twilight movie-based on the novel by Stephenie Meyer-will bring the enthralling love story of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) and Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) to the big screen. With expectations high, costume designer Wendy Chuck took on the challenge of giving the characters the right look in the film. "My inspiration came mostly from the book and I tried to recreate in my minds eye what I saw when I read it," she says. Their looks, because of the budget for the film are all from a mix of stores like Loehmann's, Nordstrom Rack, Internet outlets and local Portland, OR, shops. "The only high-end item was Edward's Gucci jacket for the prom," she says.



-Lisa Tilson