Trump Your Cat: See Pets Model the Donald's Comb-Over

trumpyourcat/Instagram, Mike Pont/WireImage
Alexis Bennett
Aug 24, 2015 @ 4:45 pm

Donald Trump might be running for President, but these adorable cats and dogs have our vote. Pet parents everywhere are giving their pals a hair makeover, and the Instagram account Trump Your Cat (run by Donald Purrump) has a roundup of the cutest images out there.

From Siamese to Himalayan cats, the comb-over styles have caused a comical riot all over social media. But little furry kitties aren't the only ones having fun with Trump-inspired hair pieces; there are a few canine friends, monkeys, and rabbits, who are also trying out the infamous hairdo. It's really the most hysterical thing we've ever seen, and words don't do it justice. Scroll down to see the animals give their best Trump impressions.

PHOTOS: What's Right Meow: Meet Luna, the Internet's Most Fashionable Kitty

1 of 5 trumpyourcat/Instagram

@meetgarfi

"I'm going to the BORDER tomorrow. Will be seeing some really brave people. Look forward to a big day!"

Advertisement
2 of 5 trumpyourcat/Instagram

@claudeah

"Great news, I’m now leading in most polls w/ new CNN poll also having me #1. NBC, I am #1 in NH by a lot, #2 in Iowa, close & gaining."

3 of 5 trumpyourcat/Instagram

@official_shelby

"I don't think you heard me, you're having a hard time with that tonight."

Advertisement
4 of 5 trumpyourcat/Instagram

@pabloduarte

"Money was never a big motivation for me, except as a way to keep score."
Advertisement
5 of 5 trumpyourcat/Instagram

@sydney_key

"Can you envision Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton negotiating with ‘El Gato’, the Meowxican drug lord who escaped from prison? Trump, however, would kick his ass!” Dognald Trump

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!