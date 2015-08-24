Trump Your Cat: See Pets Model the Donald's Comb-Over

Donald Trump might be running for President, but these adorable cats and dogs have our vote. Pet parents everywhere are giving their pals a hair makeover, and the Instagram account Trump Your Cat (run by Donald Purrump) has a roundup of the cutest images out there.

From Siamese to Himalayan cats, the comb-over styles have caused a comical riot all over social media. But little furry kitties aren't the only ones having fun with Trump-inspired hair pieces; there are a few canine friends, monkeys, and rabbits, who are also trying out the infamous hairdo. It's really the most hysterical thing we've ever seen, and words don't do it justice. Scroll down to see the animals give their best Trump impressions.

