Trendiest Teen Queen

InStyle.com
Jul 25, 2014 @ 10:20 am
SMA - Kiernan Shipka
pinterest
Kiernan Shipka
Follow her: Twitter @kiernanshipka
Instagram @kiernanshipka
The 14-year-old actress—who always looks prim and proper on Mad Men—shows her 20,200+ Twitter followers and 60,600+ Instagram followers her bona-fide casual-cool style.
Shown here: Brunchin’ with the girls in L.A.
Instagram/kiernanshipka
SMA - Hailee Steinfeld
pinterest
Hailee Steinfeld
Follow her: Twitter @haileesteinfeld
Instagram @haileesteinfeld
Whether she's backstage filming or outdoors vacationing, the young actress always finds time to share her life (and music selections) with her 152,000+ Twitter followers and 243,000+ Instagram followers.
Shown here: Seventeen-year-old Steinfeld jamming out to the tunes of The Cab. "Check it ouutttt https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/lock-me-up-ep/id865680217"
Instagram/haileesteinfeld
SMA - Kendall Jenner
pinterest
Kendall Jenner
Follow her: Twitter @kendalljenner
Instagram @kendalljenner
The 18-year-old model loves tweeting about her latest collection launches and snapping the occasional off-duty "#celfie" to show her 8.39 million+ Twitter followers and 11.3 million+ Instagram followers what she’s been up to lately.
Shown here: Jenner striking a signature selfie.
Instagram/kendalljenner
SMA - Chloe Grace Moretz
pinterest
Chloë Grace Moretz
Follow her: Twitter @chloegmoretz
Instagram @cmoretz
It's no surprise that the 17-year-old actress has over a million followers on Twitter and Instagram, thanks to behind-the-scenes posts on everything from her red carpet appearances to more casual sports outings.
Shown here: Moretz chilling at a hockey game with her big bro, Ethan.
Instagram/cmoretz
SMA - Bella Thorne
pinterest
Bella Thorne
Follow her: Twitter @bellathorne
Instagram @bellathorne
The 16-year-old red-haired beauty shows her 5.47 million+ Twitter followers and 3 million+ Instagram followers a glimpse into her active lifestyle.
Shown here: Thorne taking the bike out for a spin with her ?bae.?
Instagram/bellathorne
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Instagram/kiernanshipka

Kiernan Shipka

Follow her: Twitter @kiernanshipka
Instagram @kiernanshipka
The 14-year-old actress—who always looks prim and proper on Mad Men—shows her 20,200+ Twitter followers and 60,600+ Instagram followers her bona-fide casual-cool style.
Shown here: Brunchin’ with the girls in L.A.
Advertisement
2 of 5 Instagram/haileesteinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld

Follow her: Twitter @haileesteinfeld
Instagram @haileesteinfeld
Whether she's backstage filming or outdoors vacationing, the young actress always finds time to share her life (and music selections) with her 152,000+ Twitter followers and 243,000+ Instagram followers.
Shown here: Seventeen-year-old Steinfeld jamming out to the tunes of The Cab. "Check it ouutttt https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/lock-me-up-ep/id865680217"
3 of 5 Instagram/kendalljenner

Kendall Jenner

Follow her: Twitter @kendalljenner
Instagram @kendalljenner
The 18-year-old model loves tweeting about her latest collection launches and snapping the occasional off-duty "#celfie" to show her 8.39 million+ Twitter followers and 11.3 million+ Instagram followers what she’s been up to lately.
Shown here: Jenner striking a signature selfie.
Advertisement
4 of 5 Instagram/cmoretz

Chloë Grace Moretz

Follow her: Twitter @chloegmoretz
Instagram @cmoretz
It's no surprise that the 17-year-old actress has over a million followers on Twitter and Instagram, thanks to behind-the-scenes posts on everything from her red carpet appearances to more casual sports outings.
Shown here: Moretz chilling at a hockey game with her big bro, Ethan.
Advertisement
5 of 5 Instagram/bellathorne

Bella Thorne

Follow her: Twitter @bellathorne
Instagram @bellathorne
The 16-year-old red-haired beauty shows her 5.47 million+ Twitter followers and 3 million+ Instagram followers a glimpse into her active lifestyle.
Shown here: Thorne taking the bike out for a spin with her ?bae.?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!