Celebrity Travis Barker Travis Barker Was Rushed to LA Hospital With Kourtney Kardashian by His Side And his daughter is asking for prayers. By Averi Baudler Averi Baudler Instagram Averi is a Chicago-based writer, originally from Des Moines, Iowa. After graduating from Iowa State University in 2021, Averi contributed eCommerce content to People, Real Simple, Shape, and InStyle before joining the InStyle team as a news writer. She loves all things pop-culture, fashion, and beauty — especially when the three coincide. When Averi's not writing, you can likely find her online shopping, watching Netflix reality shows, or trying to decipher Taylor Swift's latest Easter egg. InStyle's editorial guidelines Published on June 29, 2022 Pin Share Tweet Email Photo: Getty Images Travis Barker is reportedly hospitalized after being admitted for an unknown reason late last night. In a photo obtained by TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer was seen being wheeled into the Los Angeles Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by his side on Tuesday. Neither Barker nor Kardashian has yet to address the hospitalization publicly, but Travis's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, asked her followers to "please send prayers" in an Instagram Story posted shortly after her dad was reportedly rushed to the facility. Alabama Barker Instagram Story Fans have also taken note of a tweet posted by Barker earlier on Tuesday that read "God save me." While some believe this was a foreshadowing of his current hospitalization, many pointed out that the phrase is also the title of a song by his friend, Machine Gun Kelly. The news of Travis's hospital stay comes just a month after he and Kardashian wed in Portofino, Italy during a lavish three-day celebration. The star-studded event's guest list included plenty of family, friends, and loved ones. Shortly after the event, a source close to the pair told E! that Kourtney "loves that it's official and says it was one of the best weeks of her life." Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit