What Happened to Full House's Denise? Well, Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is Still on Your TV Screen

When it comes to Full House, there's one character who's constantly underrated. This someone totally stole the Tanner sisters' thunder — and nope, not Mr. Woodchuck. Instead, Michelle's BFF, Denise, stood out. She was so cool (come on, you know you agree), hilarious, and wore awesome clothes. While a majority of the cast returned for Netflix's Fuller House (except the Olsen twins — cough, cough), Denise was nowhere in sight.

Listen, if we get to see DJ and Steph in 2016, trading in their early '90s best for beauty looks we actually want to copy, we definitely want to see Denise, too.

So what is actress Jurnee Smollett-Bell doing today? Actually, it's not all that different from her early years. You know, minus singing "Itsy Bitsy Spider" with Little Richard. The 29-year-old is still acting and currently stars on WGN America's Underground.

Smollett-Bell also appeared in some of your other fave shows. From Friday Night Lights to True Blood to Parenthood, she's been popping up all over the place. Here's what she looks like now:

Getty Images

Not much has changed, huh? She ditched the colorful overalls, but besides that, she's the same old Denise. Her hair and makeup = 100 percent.

They better invite her back to Fuller House Season 2. Otherwise, how rude!