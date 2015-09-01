Before He Was Taylor Swift's Boyfriend, Calvin Harris Looked Like This

This is Calvin Harris. He's bearded, he's blonde, and he's, well, absolutely gorgeous.

BONUS: This is his hot campaign for Emporio Armani.



The new Emporio Armani Fall/Winter campaign @armani #CalvinHarrisforEA A photo posted by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jul 27, 2015 at 8:51am PDT

Calvin Harris is dating Taylor Swift. (Look at those two tall blonde goddesses.

❤️ A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Mar 15, 2016 at 5:00pm PDT

Calvin Harris also has equally stunning exes. See Rita Ora and Ellie Goulding.

Calvin Harris even stood this close to Mick Jagger one night.

But Calvin Harris has come a long way, guys. Though he's always been a looker, these photographs from 2008 are blowing my mind right now. Handsome, yes, but what a WILD transformation, right!?

*It should also be stated that if anyone were to look at pictures of me from that year, they'd be just as bewildered.

Also, please watch this incredible throwback video to his former style and sound.

