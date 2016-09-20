Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Changing Looks

Two-year-old Shiloh's fine blonde hair fell naturally straight around her face and parted to the side.
Shiloh tried bangs for the first time at age three. She opted for the sideswept look as opposed to an across-the-forehead cut.
Age four marked Shiloh's first dramatic haircut. She kept her hair parted to the side, but went for a short look. The addition of lots of layers gave her thin hair body and volume.
Many consider growing out a haircut to be an awkward transitional time, but that wasn't the case for Shiloh. A bob was the perfect solution for her as she grew out her short 'do.
Shiloh's bob didn't last for long. The six-year-old's dramatic short cut was a brave move that most adults can't even dare to make!
Shiloh's tresses grew into a chic layered bob. At seven years old, she looks more like mother Angelina every day.