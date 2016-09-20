Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's Changing Looks

Sep 20, 2016 @ 12:30 pm
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
2008

Two-year-old Shiloh's fine blonde hair fell naturally straight around her face and parted to the side.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
2009

Shiloh tried bangs for the first time at age three. She opted for the sideswept look as opposed to an across-the-forehead cut.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
2010

Age four marked Shiloh's first dramatic haircut. She kept her hair parted to the side, but went for a short look. The addition of lots of layers gave her thin hair body and volume.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
2011

Many consider growing out a haircut to be an awkward transitional time, but that wasn't the case for Shiloh. A bob was the perfect solution for her as she grew out her short 'do.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
2012

Shiloh's bob didn't last for long. The six-year-old's dramatic short cut was a brave move that most adults can't even dare to make!

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
2013

Shiloh's tresses grew into a chic layered bob. At seven years old, she looks more like mother Angelina every day.

