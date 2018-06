Sandra Bullock's Changing Looks

21 of 26 Rob Kim/FilmMagic

2011

At the premiere of Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, Bullock's makeup artist Angela Levin used Chanel products to create what she called a "modern, sexy, simple and effortless look." We loved the way her lips were just one shade darker than the standard nude. "I moisturized her lips with a balm and followed with a satiny lipstick. I topped them off with another coat of balm to add moisture but not too much shine." How did she ensure the star stayed smiling throughout the night? "In her evening purse, I surprised her with a sheer finish lipstick for touch-ups."