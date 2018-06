After appearing on Murphy Brown and in the sci-fi hit Starship Troopers in 1997, Rue was diagnosed with breast cancer. But she fought it, successfully, and returned to Broadway in 2005 for an eight-month run as Madame Morrible in Wicked. By 2007, she was promoting her autobiography, My First Five Husbands, (she was survived by her sixth), in a shining black jacket that complemented her equally sparkly blue eyes.