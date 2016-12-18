Ruby Rose Shows Off Her New Hair with a Matching Magenta Coat

Could this be what inspired Ruby Rose's latest bold beauty change? The 30-year-old model and actress debuted wild Lisa Frank-esque magenta hair this weekend, and then yesterday, she was spotted out in L.A. wearing an amazing Marc Jacobs coat of the exact same color.

The Orange Is the New Black star looked stunning in her bold outfit as she did some shopping around town. Her Marc Jacobs faux fur coat featured a head-turning animal print that matched her newly dyed hair. Rose paired the outerwear with tight black pants, black booties, and pink reflective sunglasses. She shared an Instagram picture of the look (above), writing "I look how I feel shopping in Beverly Hills ( like an alien pretending to function as a human )."

During her outing, she also came across a bold pink wall, so she naturally had to pose in front of it. She captioned the images with, "It's a Pink kinda day @marcjacobs ( faux fur like every other thing I wear, for the 100 millionth time )."

Rose may not seem like an all-pink kind of girl, but she's proving her look is more versatile than you might think!

