Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Changing Looks

For the Moscow premiere of Transformers: Dark of the Moon, her look was inspired by her Gucci gown. "Honestly I thought it was so breathtakingly sexy and glamorous, that all I wanted was a little stain on her lips and very minimal makeup," makeup artist Monika Blunder said. Her bronzed glow was complemented by sleek straight hair. "I wanted to keep it very simple and clean and very, very modern," remarked hairstylist Adir Abergel. "We did a strong, clean middle part."