Rosario Dawson's Changing Looks

For the Golden Globes, Dawson's makeup artist Mai Quynh used combination of Laura Mercier shadows to create a soft, smoky eye, starting with the shimmery copper Terracotta. "I applied it from the lash line to her crease, blending it softly," said Quynh. "Then I layered Laura Mercier's Eye Shadow in Coffee Ground, smudging the color along the lash line."