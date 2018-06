Rachel McAdams's Changing Looks

In creating a look for her sister's Midnight in Paris premiere in New York City, makeup artist Kayleen McAdams knew she'd be using a bright lip color-so she put it on first. "It brings color and life to the face so you can tailor the rest of your makeup accordingly," she explained. And in order that the finish be matte but not chalky, McAdams blotted on lip balm and topped with lip liner: "Using some matte balm helps the liner to apply more evenly."