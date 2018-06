Olivia Wilde's Changing Looks

Wilde went for minimal makeup at the ACE Awards in New York City. Before applying foundation, her makeup artist Gianpaolo Ceciliato gave Wilde a mini-face massage to stimulate the blood vessels in her skin, and impart a natural flush. "I start by prepping the skin with moisturizer and a good massage - the massage is my primer," he said. Ceciliato blended different shades of foundation over the star's face to impart a subtle contour. "I always use two foundations: The lighter one under the eyes, on the center of the forehead, and on the chin. The darker shade is placed around the hairline, on the jaw, neck, and cheek, then I blend everything together."