11 of 11 Jeff Vespa/WireImage

2013

"Naomi is one of those actresses who evoke a timeless, classic elegance," makeup artist Pati Dubroff said of her Golden Globes look. "I kept thinking Carole Lombard, and of the polish of the '30s screen sirens." To complement her finger-waved faux bob, Dubroff blended Chanel's Powder Blush in Rose Petale high onto Watts' cheeks, and used a mixture of plum and pewter tones like the Illusion D'Ombre shadow in Epatant on her eyes. The Rouge Allure Lip Color in Determinee was then pressed onto Watt's lips to create a light stain. "She was sexy and sultry, and that is how I see Naomi."