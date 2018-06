For the Emmys, the Charlie's Angels lead got romantic. "To create Minka's side chignon, I loosely gathered her hair at the nape of her neck and braided it before looping it back up and pinning it into a messy cluster," hairstylist Mark Townsend told InStyle.com. "I let some of her layers fall out around her face because I thought it gave her Dior gown a soft, romantic feel. I finished with a blend of Sally Hershberger Star Shine Spray and Dove Extra Hold Hairspray."