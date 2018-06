Michelle Williams's Changing Looks

Williams's new hair color was a natural evolution. "I don't even know that it was a conscious choice," the Golden Globes Best Actress nominee told us. "I kept cutting it shorter and shorter and as a result it got darker and darker. It naturally happened." Her colorist Marie Robinson seconds her story. "It's more golden and honey, but she was platinum for so long it looks pretty strawberry to everyone," Robinson told InStyle.com. "To show off the texture in her haircut, I used several different lowlights, with a golden blond at the roots and warm blond on the ends."