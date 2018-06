7 of 8 Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Mark Wahlberg - 2010

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 14: (UK TABLOID NEWSPAPERS OUT) Mark Wahlberg attends the UK premiere of The Other Guys held at the Vue Leicester Square on September 14, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mark Wahlberg