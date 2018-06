Lucy Liu's Changing Looks

For the CFDA Awards, makeup artist Kristofer Buckle brightened the Kung Fu Panda 2 star's skin with a lightweight foundation. "Then I kept it simple with a fruity hit of transparent color on the lips," says Buckle, who chose a waxy pink lip pencil to get the sheer effect of a stain. To rev-up the look for evening, Buckle added a few individual false lashes. "It's a glam, easy-to-wear look."